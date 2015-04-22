FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing profit jumps 38 pct on higher jet deliveries
April 22, 2015 / 12:01 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing profit jumps 38 pct on higher jet deliveries

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 22 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 38 percent increase in quarterly profit, helped by rising demand for commercial aircraft.

Net income rose to $1.34 billion, or $1.87 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, from $965 million, or $1.28 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude pension and other costs, rose to $1.97 per share from $1.76.

Revenue rose 8 percent to $22.15 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries rose 14 percent to 184. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)

