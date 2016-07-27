Boeing reports quarterly loss hit by charges

July 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported its first quarterly loss in nearly seven years, hit by charges related to the 787, 747 and KC-46 tanker aircraft programs.

The world's largest jetliner maker reported a net loss of $234 million, or 37 cents per share, for the second quarter ended June 30. This compares with a net profit of $1.11 billion, or $1.59 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, were a loss of 44 cents per share, compared with earnings of $1.62 per share a year earlier.

The net loss in the latest quarter reflects $3.23 per share impact related to previously announced 787 cost reclassification and 747 and tanker charges, the company said on Wednesday.

Revenue rose about a percent to $24.8 billion.