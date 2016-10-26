FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Boeing profit jumps, raises commercial airplanes delivery forecast
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Shock Tactics: Inside the Taser
Part 1: The mounting toll of stun guns
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Britain heads back to Brexit table
Economy
Britain heads back to Brexit table
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
October 26, 2016 / 11:40 AM / 10 months ago

Boeing profit jumps, raises commercial airplanes delivery forecast

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 33.7 percent rise in quarterly profit, and raised its commercial airplanes delivery forecast for the year.

The world's largest jetliner maker said it now expects to deliver 745-750 commercial airplanes, up from its previous forecast of 740-745 airplanes.

Boeing earned $2.28 billion, or $3.60 per share, in the third quarter ended Sept. 30, compared with $1.70 billion, or $2.47 per share, a year earlier.

Core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $3.51 per share from $2.52.

Revenue fell to $23.90 billion from $25.85 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.