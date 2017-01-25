FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Boeing expects to deliver more planes in 2017
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Energy & Environment
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
Breakingviews
With the law riding shotgun, Uber operates in the shadows
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 25, 2017 / 12:40 PM / 7 months ago

Boeing expects to deliver more planes in 2017

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Wednesday it expects to deliver between 760 and 765 commercial aircraft in 2017, higher than 748 deliveries in 2016.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it expected 2017 core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, in the range of $9.10-$9.30 per share on revenue of $90.5 billion-$92.5 billion.

Boeing forecast operating cash flow of about $10.75 billion in 2017. The company reported cash flow of $10.50 billion in 2016.

The company's core earnings rose to $2.47 per share in the fourth quarter ended Dec. 31 from $1.60 a year earlier.

Revenue fell 1.2 percent to $23.29 billion. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.