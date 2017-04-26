FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing profit rises 19 pct
April 26, 2017 / 11:40 AM / 4 months ago

Boeing profit rises 19 pct

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

April 26 (Reuters) - Boeing Co reported a 19 percent rise in quarterly profit and reaffirmed its full-year forecast for commercial airplane deliveries.

The world's biggest maker of jetliners said it continues to expect to deliver 760-765 commercial aircraft in 2017.

Boeing earned $1.45 billion, or $2.34 per share, in the first quarter ended March 31, compared with $1.22 billion, or $1.83 per share, a year earlier.

The company's core earnings, which exclude some pension and other costs, rose to $2.01 per share from $1.74 a year earlier.

Revenue fell 7.3 percent to $20.98 billion.

Commercial aircraft deliveries fell to 169 from 176. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

