UPDATE 2-Court tosses Pendrell award against Boeing

By Dan Levine

SAN FRANCISCO, April 13 (Reuters) - A California appeals court on Friday threw out Pendrell Corp’s potentially $775 million victory against Boeing Co in a lawsuit over launch and satellite contracts between the two companies.

Pendrell, formerly known as ICO Global Communications, had contracted with Boeing to design and build satellites for its planned global communications network, along with launch vehicles, according to the ruling from California’s Second Appellate District. However, Pendrell terminated both contracts in 2004 and accused Boeing of obtaining contract amendments by fraud.

A Los Angeles jury found against Boeing, leading to a $577 million judgment in favor of Pendrell for actual and punitive damages. In a recent regulatory filing, Pendrell estimated the judgment to have grown to approximately $775 million, including post-judgment interest.

However, California’s Second Appellate District on Friday reversed the lower court and entered a judgment in favor of Boeing on all claims.

“We are clearly disappointed with the court’s decision and we are evaluating our options for further review,” said Ben Wolff, chief executive officer of Pendrell.

Boeing spokeswoman Diana Ball said Boeing is pleased with its win.

The undisputed evidence showed Pendrell waived its claim for breach of the satellite contract, the court found, and that there was insufficient evidence that Boeing’s concealments caused Pendrell’s damages under the launch contract.

The case in the Court of Appeal of the State of California, Second Appellate District, Division Eight is Boeing Satellite Systems International Inc. et al. v. ICO Global Communications (Operations) Ltd. et al., B214659.