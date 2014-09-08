FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ireland's Ryanair to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max jets, option for 100 more
Sections
Featured
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
BUSINESS
Best Buy 2021 profit forecast falls short
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
September 8, 2014 / 1:45 PM / 3 years ago

Ireland's Ryanair to buy 100 Boeing 737 Max jets, option for 100 more

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Sept 8 (Reuters) - Ryanair Holdings Plc, Europe’s largest low-cost airline, has agreed to buy 100 Boeing Co 737 MAX 8 jetliners, the companies said on Monday, with an option for 100 more planes for a total value of approximately $22 billion.

The jetliners, which can hold 11 more passengers than earlier 737s, are part of a push by the Irish airline to increase its annual passenger numbers by 50 percent to 120 million per year within a decade.

The deal for 100 jets would be worth about $10.4 billion, at the 737 MAX 8’s list price of $104 million, but airlines usually negotiate steep discounts, particularly on large orders.

Last year Ryanair placed a $15.6 billion order for 175 Boeing 737-800 jets, but Ryanair Chief Executive Michael O‘Leary said in July he would maintain that order, even as he studied the higher-density MAX version.

Reuters reported on Friday that Ryanair was in advanced talks to order at least 100 MAX 8 jetliners. (Reporting by Connor Humphries in Dublin, Ireland and Alwyn Scott in New York; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.