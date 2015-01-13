FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 13, 2015 / 5:30 PM / 3 years ago

Boeing doubts Airbus' market forecast for long-range A321neo

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

SEATTLE, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Tuesday that rival Airbus is a “fierce competitor” but that the U.S. plane maker sees no business case at present for offering an extended-range version of its largest 737 jet, the forthcoming 737 MAX 9.

Earlier Tuesday, Airbus formally launched a long-range version of its A321neo single-aisle aircraft with 30 orders from lessor Air Lease Corp, which competes with the 737 MAX 9.

Boeing said the 737 MAX 9 already has more range than the A321 and that the company doubts Airbus’ projections for the size of the market for such a long-range plane, which essentially would fill a gap left by the out-of-production Boeing 757.

The thought of a market for 1,000 airplanes of that size is “frankly a little bit laughable,” Randy Tinseth, Boeing’s vice president of marketing, said on call with reporters.

“But it’s a market space we’re looking at,” added John Wojick, senior vice president of global sales and marketing for Boeing. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Christian Plumb)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
