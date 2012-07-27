Boeing wins $339 mln deal for 10th U.S. communications satellite

WASHINGTON, July 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force on Friday said it had awarded Boeing Co a $339 million contract to build the 10th satellite in its Wideband Global Satellite Communications program, which includes equipment that will nearly double the bandwidith of the new satellite system.

The Air Force is buying WGS satellites 7 through 10 under a commercial-like operating model that it said had generated significant savings for the U.S. government. The 10th satellite was initially slated to cost $377 million.

The new procurement approach had streamlined the processes, tests and governmental oversight functions associated with the program, given the maturity of the WGS production line, which first began in 2000.

The new satellite also includes a new wideband digital channelizer which will nearly double satellite bandwidth over the current WGS configuration.

The first three satellites are operational and in geosynchronous orbit providing wideband communications to troops around the globe. The fourth satellite in the system was launched in January 2012 and is being readied for operations. The remaining satellites are in production.

WSG, the next-generaton wideband satellite communications system, is augmenting and replacing the current Defense Satellite Communication System.