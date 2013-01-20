FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Maker of 787 battery charger says will support US investigation
January 20, 2013 / 3:11 PM / in 5 years

Maker of 787 battery charger says will support US investigation

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Securaplane Technologies Inc, a unit of Britain’s Meggitt Plc, on Sunday confirmed that it makes the charger for lithium-ion batteries used on Boeing Co’s 787 Dreamliner, and said it fully support U.S. investigations into battery issues that grounded the new planes last week.

The U.S. National Transportation Safety Board on Sunday ruled out excess voltage as the cause of a battery fire on the 787 at the Boston airport this month. It said investigators would travel on Tuesday to Tucson, Arizona, where Securaplane is based, to test and examine the charger and download memory from the controller for the auxiliary power unit.

Shubhayu Chakraborty, president of Securaplane, declined to comment on the NTSB’s planned visit.

“At this time we are not really involved in the investigation. If and when we get involved, we will support it fully,” he told Reuters.

