Boeing, Sikorsky team for next US military helicopter-sources
January 18, 2013 / 3:31 PM / 5 years ago

Boeing, Sikorsky team for next US military helicopter-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and Sikorsky Aircraft, a unit of United Technologies Corp, have reached a strategic teaming agreement to develop a next-generation multi-role helicopter for the U.S. military, according to sources briefed on the matter.

The agreement reunites two of the biggest U.S. helicopter manufacturers, who often compete for orders but who had been teamed to build the Comanche, a huge U.S. Army helicopter program that was canceled in 2004, said the sources, who were not authorized to speak publicly.

The companies plan to submit a joint proposal in response to an Army technology demonstration project that will lay the groundwork for the Pentagon’s Future Vertical Lift program - a huge project that will ultimately replace over 4,000 medium-lift U.S. military helicopters.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
