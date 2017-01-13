FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
India's SpiceJet agrees to buy up to 205 Boeing jets, worth $22 bln
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
Solar Eclipse
Millions await awe-inspiring eclipse
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Valero Energy Corp
A secret campaign against U.S. biofuels mandates
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
Coal
Native American tribes take opposite sides on coal
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 13, 2017 / 7:04 AM / 7 months ago

India's SpiceJet agrees to buy up to 205 Boeing jets, worth $22 bln

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - India's SpiceJet said on Friday it had agreed to buy up to 205 jets from Boeing , with a firm order of 155 new aircraft and an option for 50 more.

The deal would be worth up to $22 billion at list prices, the company said in a statement. The firm order of 155 737 MAX jets includes 55 planes agreed in an original deal with Boeing in 2014.

Ajay Singh, SpiceJet's chairman, told a news conference in New Delhi that the purchase rights include an option to buy wide-body aircraft for long haul journeys.

Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Randy Fabi

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.