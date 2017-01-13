Boeing says to deliver India's SpiceJet's first new planes in 2018

NEW DELHI, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Boeing will deliver the first of the new MAX 737 jets it has agreed to sell Indian airline SpiceJet in the third quarter of 2018, a senior Indian executive at the manufacturer said on Friday.

SpiceJet and Boeing announced an agreement for up to 205 planes on Friday, including a firm order for 100 new planes, 55 from a earlier 2014 deal and purchase rights for 55 more jets.

Dinesh Keskar, senior vice president, Asia Pacific & India Sales at Boeing, told reporters in New Delhi that the first planes would be with SpiceJet from next year. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Writing by Tommy Wilkes; Editing by Malini Menon)