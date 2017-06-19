(Adds details)
NEW DELHI/PARIS, June 19 Indian low-cost carrier
SpiceJet signed a provisional deal on Monday to buy 40
of Boeing's newly launched 737 MAX 10 jets, becoming an
inaugural customer of an aircraft designed to blunt strong sales
of rival planemaker Airbus' A321neo.
The agreement, valued at $4.7 billion at current list
prices, includes a new order for 20 planes and a conversion of
20 of SpiceJet's 737 MAX 8 aircraft from an existing order, the
companies said at the Paris Airshow.
SpiceJet chairman Ajay Singh said the 190-230-seat aircraft
was right for India's growth, the fastest in global aviation.
"As happens in many countries growing at the pace at which
India is growing, many airports are running out of capacity and
for those airports this is a perfect aircraft," he told a news
conference.
Asia, especially India, is a key market for planemakers,
with analysts expecting Indian passenger numbers to more than
triple over the next 20 years as millions more people become
wealthy enough to fly for the first time.
SpiceJet, which was briefly forced to ground its fleet in
late 2014 when it ran out of cash, is the fourth-largest Indian
airline behind InterGlobe Aviation's IndiGo, Jet
Airways and state-run Air India.
It operates a fleet of 35 Boeing 737s and 20 Bombardier
Q400s, agreed in January to acquire 100 new MAX 737 aircraft as
part of its expansion plans in the world's fastest growing
aviation market.
The budget carrier plans to grow its operational fleet to
200 airplanes by the end of the decade and expand regionally
with the new 737 MAX family of airplanes. SpiceJet will take
delivery of its first 737 MAX in 2018.
(Reporting by Aditi Shah, Tim Hepher; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Mark Potter)