7 months ago
India's SpiceJet to seal $10 bln deal with Boeing for 737 jets - sources
#Market News
January 12, 2017 / 9:09 AM / 7 months ago

India's SpiceJet to seal $10 bln deal with Boeing for 737 jets - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI/SINGAPORE, Jan 12 (Reuters) - India's SpiceJet is set to seal an order for at least 90 new 737 jets from Boeing, two sources said on Thursday, an order worth about $10 billion that will help the low-cost carrier tap into India's booming air travel market.

The announcement for the 737 MAX aircraft - which includes at least 42 of the narrowbody jets SpiceJet had previously agreed to buy from Boeing in 2014 - is expected as early as Friday when SpiceJet's chairman holds a press event in New Delhi, the two sources familiar with the matter said.

The two sources declined to be identified ahead of Friday's press announcement.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes and Anshuman Daga; Editing by Tom Hogue

