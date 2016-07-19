FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
US Air Force says Boeing KC-46 tanker passes final test for initial production
July 19, 2016 / 12:35 PM / a year ago

US Air Force says Boeing KC-46 tanker passes final test for initial production

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, July 19 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Tuesday that a Boeing Co KC-46 Pegasus aircraft had refueled an A-10 Warthog aircraft in flight, passing the final flight test needed to begin initial low rate production.

"The successful A-10 mission was the last of six in-flight refueling demonstrations required before the tanker program can request approval...to award production Lots 1 and 2, totaling 19 KC-46A aircraft," the Air Force said in a statement released on Tuesday. The test was completed Friday, the Air Force said.

Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

