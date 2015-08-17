First flight of Boeing's military tanker delayed by a month

NEW YORK, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co said on Monday that the first flight of its fully equipped military aerial refueling tanker would be delayed by about a month after incorrect chemicals were recently put through the plane’s fuel system.

“This issue will extend the projected first flight date by roughly a month beyond the previous plan to fly (the plane) in late August, early September,” Boeing spokesman Chick Ramey said in an email to Reuters.

A “fuel substitute supplied by a vendor had been labeled compliant for a particular military use, when in fact it was not,” he added.

Boeing said the fuel substitute was being used to approximate the weight of actual fuel in the refueling boom.

Delay of the KC-46 Pegasus tanker flight had been expected and marks another snag in development of the tanker, which is based on a modified Boeing 767 commercial jetliner. Those problems left Boeing little margin for error in meeting an August 2017 deadline for delivering the first 18 tankers to the U.S. Air Force.

In July, Boeing took a $536 million after-tax accounting charge to cover design and development costs caused by other fuel system problems.

Boeing later assigned Scott Fancher, a Boeing senior vice president and general manager of aircraft development, to oversee the tanker program. Fancher is credited with getting the 787 commercial jetliner program back on schedule after it fell more than three years behind its delivery target.

Under the fixed-price tanker contract, U.S. government costs are capped at $4.9 billion and Boeing is responsible for development costs above that cap. (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Bernard Orr)