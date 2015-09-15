FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing KC-46A tanker to make 1st flight on Sept. 25 -US Air Force
September 15, 2015

Boeing KC-46A tanker to make 1st flight on Sept. 25 -US Air Force

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NATIONAL HARBOR, Md., Sept 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co’s first fully equipped KC-46A refueling plane is scheduled to complete its first flight on Sept. 25, the Air Force general in charge of tanker programs said Tuesday.

Brigadier General Duke Richardson, executive officer for Air Force tanker programs, said the tanker program was doing well overall, despite earlier schedule delays. “We are definitely struggling with schedule. We are not struggling with performance,” he told the annual Air Force Association conference.

Richardson said he was “cautiously confident” that Boeing would meet its commitment to deliver 18 tankers to the Air Force by August 2017, despite a series of issues that have eroded any margin in the program’s schedule. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Leslie Adler)

