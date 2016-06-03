FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Air Force to seek compensation from Boeing KC-46 tanker delay
June 3, 2016 / 1:20 PM / a year ago

U.S. Air Force to seek compensation from Boeing KC-46 tanker delay

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. Air Force said on Friday it would seek compensation from Boeing for its delay in delivering KC-46 aerial refueling tanker aircraft.

“The KC-46 contract does not contain pre-defined penalties for missing schedule deadlines,” Air Force spokesman Maj. Robert Leese said in a statement. “As with any contract schedule breach, the Air Force will seek consideration commensurate with the impact of the breach...from Boeing.” (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
