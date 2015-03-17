FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Boeing KC-46A tanker first flight likely in Q2-US Air Force official
March 17, 2015 / 7:25 PM / 2 years ago

Boeing KC-46A tanker first flight likely in Q2-US Air Force official

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co may not carry out the first flight of its KC-46A refueling plane in April as planned, the U.S. Air Force general in charge of the program said on Tuesday, but the first flight was likely sometime in the second quarter.

Brigadier General Duke Richardson, program executive officer for tankers, said he was not comfortable saying the first flight would occur in April as planned. He said he hoped it could happen in the second quarter, although there was still some risk it could also miss that date. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)

