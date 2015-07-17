Boeing to take $536 mln charge for issues with US refueling tanker

WASHINGTON, July 17 (Reuters) - Boeing Co will take a $536 million charge in its second quarter results to deal with problems linked to the KC-46A refueling plane it is developing for the U.S. Air Force, Loren Thompson, a Virginia-based analyst, said.

Citing a briefing by the company, Thompson said the overall impact on the company’s earnings would be modest, and the company aimed to keep the program on track for a first flight of the new aircraft before the end of the year.