FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing joins forces with India's Tata to build aerospace kit
Sections
Featured
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Irma
Florida fisherman tries to ride out the storm
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 15, 2015 / 9:40 AM / 2 years ago

Boeing joins forces with India's Tata to build aerospace kit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW DELHI, July 15 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and India’s Tata Advanced Systems Ltd have agreed to work together on manufacturing aerospace and defence equipment including unmanned aerial vehicles, the U.S. company said on Wednesday.

Boeing said in a statement that the two firms intend to sell into markets products that they have jointly developed.

New Delhi is trying to encourage more companies to manufacture in India and boost skilled employment, particularly in defence.

Tata Advanced Systems, which already works with Airbus Group and Lockheed Martin, is owned by conglomerate Tata Sons.

Reporting by Tommy Wilkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.