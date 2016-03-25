FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. approves $3.2 bln sale of Boeing P-8A patrol planes to UK
March 25, 2016 / 9:45 PM / a year ago

U.S. approves $3.2 bln sale of Boeing P-8A patrol planes to UK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON, March 25 (Reuters) - The U.S. government has approved the sale of up to nine Boeing Co P-8A Poseidon maritime patrol planes to Britain in a deal valued at up to $3.2 billion, the U.S. Defense Department said Friday.

The Pentagon’s Defense Security Cooperation Agency, which oversees foreign arms sales, notified Congress about the potential sale on Thursday. Lawmakers now have 15 days to block the sale although such action is unlikely given close ties between the United States and the UK.

The proposed sale will enhance Britain’s capabilities to provide national defense and contribute to NATO and coalition operations, DSCA said in a statement. (Reporting by Andrea Shalal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

