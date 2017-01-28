FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
7 months ago
Boeing, machinists set February date for S. Carolina union vote
#Trump
#WarInAfghanistan
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
The toll of Tasers
Reuters Investigates
The toll of Tasers
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Business
Massive California verdict stretches J&J's talc battlefield
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
U.S.
Charlottesville to cover Confederate statues
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
January 28, 2017 / 12:38 AM / 7 months ago

Boeing, machinists set February date for S. Carolina union vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Jan 27 (Reuters) - Boeing Co and its largest union said on Friday they had agreed on a February date for a union vote at Boeing's jetliner factory in South Carolina, setting up what is likely to be a fresh battle between the union and the world's biggest plane maker.

International Association of Machinist and Aerospace Workers spokesman Mike Evans said about 2,850 workers at the factory that builds 787 Dreamliners would be eligible to vote on union representation in the Feb. 15 ballot.

Boeing spokesman Doug Alder said the company is "strongly encouraging all eligible teammates, roughly 3,000, to be sure to vote." (Reporting by Alwyn Scott; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.