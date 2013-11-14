FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Boeing machinists reject labor deal on 777X by 67 percent vote
Sections
Featured
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico presses for shipping waiver to speed up relief
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Bombardier Battle
NAFTA talks overshadowed by U.S. duty on Bombardier jets
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
Fields of Debt
Sowing seeds of a profit-slashing grains glut
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 14, 2013 / 5:15 AM / 4 years ago

Boeing machinists reject labor deal on 777X by 67 percent vote

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co machinists soundly rejected a labor contract on Wednesday that would have let them build the company’s newest jet in Washington, a historic decision that could forever alter the course of Boeing’s 97-year presence in the state.

The 31,000 International Association of Machinists members voted by a 67 percent margin against a deal that would secure an estimated 20 years of work building Boeing’s 777X jetliner, but that would have terminated their pension plan and raised their healthcare costs.

The decision means Boeing may consider building the 777X in non-union U.S. states or in Japan.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.