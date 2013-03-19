FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2013 / 2:45 AM / in 5 years

Boeing technical engineers ratify labor contract, averting strike

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

SEATTLE, March 18 (Reuters) - Boeing Co technical engineers voted by a wide margin to ratify a new four-year labor agreement with the company, ending the possibility of a strike that could have cut airplane output.

Members of the technical workers bargaining unit voted 4,244 to approve the contract and 654 voted to reject it, with two abstentions, the union said.

The workers are represented by the Society of Professional Engineering Employees in Aerospace (SPEEA). A second, larger bargaining unit representing professional engineers voted narrowly to approve a similar contract last month.

