7 months ago
South Carolina Boeing workers to vote on union representation-IAM
January 20, 2017 / 12:29 PM / 7 months ago

South Carolina Boeing workers to vote on union representation-IAM

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 20 (Reuters) - The International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers said on Friday that it would file a petition for some Boeing Co workers with the National Labor Relations Board (NLRB) to vote on union representation.

About 2,850 employees at Boeing in North Charleston, South Carolina, would hold a secret-ballot union election to address issues including "subjective raises, inconsistent scheduling policies and a lack of respect on the shop floor," the machinists union said.

The NLRB referees disputes between employers and employees and also supervises union elections. (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Martina D'Couto)

