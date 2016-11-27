FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
9 months ago
WTO set to sanction Boeing over tax breaks -reports
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Samsung chief convicted
Business
Samsung chief convicted
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
POLITICS
Trump blames fellow Republican leaders for debt ceiling 'mess'
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
Exchange-Traded Funds
Cash is king for U.S. fund investors wary of stocks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
November 27, 2016 / 8:50 PM / 9 months ago

WTO set to sanction Boeing over tax breaks -reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The World Trade Organization is set to rule this week that Boeing Co received illegal tax breaks from Washington state, according to reports in The Telegraph and The Wall Street Journal.

The Journal said the trade organization will argue that the Washington state tax break is a prohibited subsidy and will have to be withdrawn, citing people familiar with the matter.

The paper said the WTO is not likely to say what the value of the prohibited tax break is, but the European Union has argued that Boeing has received more than $8 billion in forbidden subsidies.

The tax breaks in question are for Boeing's 777X airplane.

The ruling is part of a series of tit-for-tat transatlantic complaints about aircraft subsidies that together make up the world's largest trade dispute, still raging after 12 years of bitter arguments over support for Boeing and rival Airbus.

Representatives for Boeing and the WTO could not immediately be reached for comment.

Reporting by Michael Erman; Editing by Peter Cooney

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.