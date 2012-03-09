FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Four-strong team of debt capital mkt bankers quits BofA - sources
Sections
Featured
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
Politics
U.S. hikes tensions in NAFTA talks with call for 'sunset clause'
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
North Korea Revealed
How a homemade tool helped North Korea's missile program
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
Breakingviews
Facebook could do with more Sheryl Sandberg
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Funds News
March 9, 2012 / 9:16 AM / in 6 years

Four-strong team of debt capital mkt bankers quits BofA - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, March 9 (Reuters) - A team of four debt capital markets origination bankers has quit Bank of America Merrill Lynch, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Friday.

K.J. Kim, who was responsible for Southeast Asia, Jimmy Choi, who was in charge of high-yield debt, and Leonard Ng, a vice-president in Hong Kong, have resigned, together with a junior banker, one source confirmed.

The bank could have further departures from its team of more than 20 debt bankers in Asia-Pacific, with at least two more debt bankers in talks, according to two sources.

Michael Luk, who has since joined ANZ, brought the bankers to BofA Merrill, the investment banking arm of Bank of America Corp.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.