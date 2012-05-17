FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA hires 3 U.S. power sector bankers from Credit Suisse
May 17, 2012 / 3:00 AM / 5 years ago

BofA hires 3 U.S. power sector bankers from Credit Suisse

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

May 16 (Reuters) - Bank of America has hired three investment bankers specializing in the power and renewable energy sector from Credit Suisse for the U.S. market, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters.

Ray Wood will join the bank as head of U.S. power and renewables business, while newly hired Gavin Wolfe and Jason Satsky will report to Wood. All three will be based in New York.

Wood was most recently the co-head of U.S. power and renewables business at Credit Suisse, according to the memo.

The new team will report to Laurie Coben and Julian Mylchreest, Bank of America’s Global Co-heads of Energy and Power.

The contents of the memo was confirmed by a Bank of America spokesman.

