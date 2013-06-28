FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA taps Moelis banker as financial institutions group vice chairman
June 28, 2013 / 1:25 PM / 4 years ago

BofA taps Moelis banker as financial institutions group vice chairman

Jessica Toonkel

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, June 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America has tapped a Moelis & Company financial services investment banker as vice chairman of its global financial institutions group, according to a memo reviewed by Reuters that was sent to the bank’s employees Friday morning.

John Binnie, who joined Moelis in 2009, will join Bank of America in the fall, according to the memo from Bill Egan, who heads the global financial institutions group.

During his 30-year investment banking career, Binnie has worked at Southgate Alternative Investment Strategies, Morgan Stanley and Citigroup Inc, according to the memo.

