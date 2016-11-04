10th Circuit rules for Bank of America in Utah foreclosure case

A federal appeals court has declined to revive a proposed class action by Utah homeowners accusing Bank of America's Recontrust unit of improperly foreclosing on thousands of homes.

In a decision on Wednesday, a three-judge panel of the 10th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals affirmed a lower court's dismissal of the lawsuit, agreeing that Recontrust was not governed by Utah law but that of Texas, where it was based and where it met state foreclosure requirements.

To read the full story on Westlaw Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2eGk72j