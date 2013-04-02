FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BofA hires ex-Morgan Stanley exec as head of cap intro in Asia Pac
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Business
Uber's UK boss quits as firm battles to keep London license
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
Technology
Google relaxes rules on free news stories, plans new tools
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
April 2, 2013 / 8:16 AM / 5 years ago

BofA hires ex-Morgan Stanley exec as head of cap intro in Asia Pac

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, April 2 (Reuters) - The prime brokerage unit of Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired former Morgan Stanley executive Deepak Abraham as head of capital strategy in Asia Pacific, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Bank of America’s spokesman Mark Tsang confirmed the contents of the memo.

Abraham, who will relocate from Dubai to Hong Kong, will help the bank’s hedge fund clients raise capital from investors, a role mainly known as capital introduction in the industry.

He will report to Graham Seaton, the head of the bank’s prime brokerage unit in Asia Pacific.

Prime brokers provide services such as clearing trades and lending money to hedge funds.

Abraham was most recently head of Middle East and North Africa prime brokerage at Morgan Stanley, according to the memo sent by Richard Boseley, head of Asia Pacific equities sales and global markets financing & futures, and Seaton.

Before that, he spent six years at Goldman Sachs in London, the memo added.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.