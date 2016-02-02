FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA settles lawsuit over recording paid-off mortgages
February 2, 2016

BofA settles lawsuit over recording paid-off mortgages

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

Bank of America Corp has agreed to pay $6.2 million to settle proposed class actions over its alleged failure to record fully paid mortgages within the 30 days required by New York law.

Attorneys for homeowners on Friday asked a federal judge for preliminary approval of the settlement, which would provide between $180 and $780 each to class members who arguably did not receive timely lien releases on their loans.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1PQ69W5 (Additional reporting by Dena Aubin)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
