BofA settles lawsuit over recording paid-off mortgages

Bank of America Corp has agreed to pay $6.2 million to settle proposed class actions over its alleged failure to record fully paid mortgages within the 30 days required by New York law.

Attorneys for homeowners on Friday asked a federal judge for preliminary approval of the settlement, which would provide between $180 and $780 each to class members who arguably did not receive timely lien releases on their loans.

