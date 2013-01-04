FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Market News
January 4, 2013

BofA to sell over $300 bln in mortgage servicing rights-sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK, Jan 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp is in talks to sell mortgage servicing rights on more than $300 billion of loans, according to two sources familiar with the situation.

Ocwen Financial Corp, Nationstar Mortgage Holdings and Walter Investment Management Corp are among the firms that are in talks to purchase a portion of the mortgage servicing rights, said the sources, who declined to be identified because they are not permitted to speak to the press.

It could not be determined how much each firm would buy or what they are paying for the MSRs.

Bank of America spokesman Dan Frahm said the company doesn’t comment on “market rumor or speculation.” Representatives of Nationstar, Ocwen and Walter did not immediately respond.

