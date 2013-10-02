FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BofA names Japan's Seguchi sole head of Asia-Pac investment bank -memo
October 2, 2013

BofA names Japan's Seguchi sole head of Asia-Pac investment bank -memo

TOKYO/HONG KONG, Oct 2 (Reuters) - Jiro Seguchi, co-head of Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s investment banking business in Asia Pacific, will move from Tokyo to Hong Kong to become the sole head of those operations, according to an internal memo obtained by Reuters on Wednesday.

Jayanti Bajpai, who has been serving as co-head of Asia Pacific Global Corporate & Investment Banking (GCIB) with Seguchi, will move to London in the first quarter of 2014 to become vice chairman of the business for Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the memo said.

A spokesman for Bank of America confirmed the contents of the memo.

The pair had been serving as co-heads of Asia Pacific investment banking for Bank of America Merrill Lynch since March 2009.

Seguchi has also been serving as country executive and president of Merrill Lynch Japan Securities. He will keep those responsibilities until a replacement is announced, the memo said.

