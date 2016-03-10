Investors offer views on divvying $8.5 bln mortgage bond settlement

BlackRock Inc, MetLife Inc, AIG and other institutional investors have teamed up to urge a court to distribute Bank of America’s $8.5 billion settlement over soured mortgage-backed securities immediately.

Last month, Justice Saliann Scarpulla delayed payouts to investors after Bank of New York Mellon, the trustee overseeing the securities, asked for judicial instructions on how to divide the monies within the 530 trusts covered by the settlement. The trustee said there were competing arguments for what to do.

