A New York state judge asked parties Tuesday for input on where to park $8.5 billion in settlement funds.

“This is your money and your interest,” Justice Saliann Scarpulla of state Supreme Court in Manhattan asked counsel for investors who came to court. “I put the money in Treasuries. Hopefully, the United States of America is strong enough to withstand them for the next few weeks.”

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QwNEWP