FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of America hires Cheng as Asia ex-Japan TMT head
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 8, 2013 / 8:47 AM / in 4 years

Bank of America hires Cheng as Asia ex-Japan TMT head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HONG KONG, July 8 (Reuters) - Bank of America Merrill Lynch has hired Winston Cheng from Goldman Sachs as Asia ex-Japan head of its technology, media and telecommunications (TMT) banking group, according to a memo seen by Reuters on Monday.

Cheng, who will be based in Hong Kong, was the head of Goldman Sach’s Asia ex-Japan technology group and also headed the bank’s consumer retail group for Asia ex-Japan between 2011 and 2012. Cheng spent more than 10 years at Citigroup before joining Goldman.

Bank of America has made a series of key hires this year, including head of consumer, retail and healthcare investment banking for Asia, George Lin from Credit Suisse and head of Australia M&A Grant Chamberlain, from Nomura.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.