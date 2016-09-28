FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Judge tosses former employee's lawsuit against BofI Federal Bank
September 28, 2016 / 10:16 PM / a year ago

Judge tosses former employee's lawsuit against BofI Federal Bank

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Sept 28 -

A federal judge in California has dismissed a former internal auditor's lawsuit alleging San Diego-based BofI Federal Bank fired him from his job because he blew the whistle on alleged wrongdoing at the bank to federal regulators.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said plaintiff Charles Erhart did not allege any misconduct at the bank that would entitle him to protection as a whistleblower under the federal statutes he cited, the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act and 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/2dEavbE

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
