Judge tosses former employee's lawsuit against BofI Federal Bank

Sept 28 -

A federal judge in California has dismissed a former internal auditor's lawsuit alleging San Diego-based BofI Federal Bank fired him from his job because he blew the whistle on alleged wrongdoing at the bank to federal regulators.

In a decision on Monday, U.S. District Judge Cynthia Bashant said plaintiff Charles Erhart did not allege any misconduct at the bank that would entitle him to protection as a whistleblower under the federal statutes he cited, the 2002 Sarbanes-Oxley Act and 2010 Dodd-Frank Wall Street reform law.

