Shareholders of Polish coal miner Bogdanka back Enea bid
October 16, 2015 / 2:46 PM / 2 years ago

Shareholders of Polish coal miner Bogdanka back Enea bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WARSAW, Oct 16 (Reuters) - Shareholders holding 64.57 percent of Polish coal miner Bogdanka had agreed by a Oct. 15 deadline to sell their shares to Enea, the state-controlled utility said on Friday.

Enea bid for a majority stake in Bogdanka, its major coal supplier, last month. It offered 67.39 zlotys per share or 1.48 billion zlotys ($399 million).

Enea said on Friday that it would extend the deadline on its call for shares until Oct. 21.

However, it said it would have no obligation to buy shares from those Bogdanka shareholders who responded after Oct. 15. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; editing by Jason Neely)

