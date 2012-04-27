UPDATE 1-Bogdanka shareholders double dividend for 2011

* Shareholders approve dividend at 4 zlotys/share

* Management proposed 2 zlotys/share

* Analysts say Bogdanka has potential to pay regular dividends (Adds analyst comment, detail)

WARSAW, April 27 (Reuters) - Shareholders in Polish coal miner Bogdanka approved a dividend of 4 zlotys per share on Friday, twice the size originally proposed by management, suggesting the group may become a steady dividend-payer for years to come, analysts said.

This is the second year in a row that the miner’s shareholders, mainly Polish pension funds, have overruled management seeking to retain earnings to fund further increases in coal extraction.

The group plans to raise coal output to 11.5 million tonnes annually by 2014. The miner began extraction from a new deposit in November and expects its 2012 production capacity to rise to around 8 million tonnes from 5.8 million in 2011.

Some analysts believe that doubling the size of Bogdanka’s dividend to a total of 136 million zlotys ($43 million) will not have a material impact on the group’s investment plans.

“We expect Bogdanka to work out an operating cashflow of around 700 million zlotys this year so the extra 68 million in dividend poses no threat to investments,” said an analyst at Warsaw-based broker UniCredit CAIB, Marcin Gatarz.

“It suggests that in the long-term shareholders will to a larger extent want to see Bogdanka as a dividend-paying firm and in the next few years there will be potential to pay even higher dividends.”

Last year shareholders forced a dividend of 1.4 zlotys per share, the first ever in the group’s history, whilst the management had proposed retaining all profits.

Polish pension funds have jointly bought a 47-percent stake in Bogdanka from the state in 2010 with OFE Aviva BZ WBK now holding the biggest stake at 14.8 percent. ($1 = 3.1598 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Greg Mahlich)