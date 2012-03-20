Bogdanka net beats expectations; offers to pay dividend

WARSAW, March 20 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner Bogdanka on Tuesday reported a drop in its 2011 profit as the group bore the brunt of heavy investments, although the profit was higher than expectations.

Bogdanka’s last-year profit slid to 221 million zlotys ($71.19 million)from 230 million in 2010. Analysts expected the company to report a profit of 206 million zlotys.

The miner also offered to pay 68 million zlotys in dividend.