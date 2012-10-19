UPDATE 1-Bogdanka expects 2013 net profit to match 2012 level

* Rise in output to offset likely drop in coal prices



WARSAW, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner Bogdanka expects 2013 net profit to at least match this year’s because the group is aiming to offset a likely decline in coal prices with higher output, its acting chief executive told Reuters.

The country’s first listed miner, which joined the stock exchange in 2009, is currently in talks with key customers - mainly local power stations - on the price of coal supplies for 2013.

Acting CEO Zbigniew Stopa said the talks were difficult because power prices in Poland have slumped in the past few months and power stations are trying to pass this on to coal suppliers.

“I would compare the current situation to the one from the end of 2008, when power stations were exerting a lot of pressure on lowering prices,” Stopa said. But he also said prices actually only came down slightly in the end.

Bogdanka plans to produce over 8 million tonnes of coal this year and increase this to 9 million tonnes in 2013 and to around 11 million tonnes in 2014.

“We are now working on a financial plan for next year and everything shows that we will at least maintain net profit at this year’s levels,” Stopa said.

“I cannot confirm that our profit (in 2012) will come close to the 350 million zlotys ($112 million) forecast by analysts, but over 300 million zlotys is a sum that does not shock me at all.”

The group had to cope with a big rise in stocks in the first half of 2012. Its coal stocks rose to 321,000 tonnes at the end of June from 28,000 tonnes at the end of 2011.

“Power stations are trying to delay the deadlines for delivery as they have a lot of coal on their own stocks,” Stopa said. He said he expected the company’s reserves would stand at around 50,000 tonnes at the end of the year.

He also said management would propose a dividend from 2012 profit that would not be lower than the 2 zlotys in 2011.