UPDATE 1-Bogdanka piles up coal stock as demand drops
August 29, 2012 / 7:36 AM / 5 years ago

UPDATE 1-Bogdanka piles up coal stock as demand drops

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* End-H1 coal stock at 321 thousand tonnes vs 28 thousand at end-2011

* H1 coal extraction up 65 pct y/y to 4.2 mln tonnes

* Q2 net nearly triples y/y to $23 mln vs $24 mln expected (Adds analyst comment, more details)

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner Bogdanka radically increased its coal reserves in the first half of 2012 as it fought to support prices in a weakening market, even as its output grew.

The country’s first coal miner listed on the stock exchange, which sells coal mainly to Polish power producers, said on Wednesday its coal stock surged to 321,000 tonnes at the end of June from 28,000 tonnes at the end of 2011.

“The reserves rose to the highest level in Bogdanka’s stock market history. (But) the price at which Bogdanka sold coal was surprisingly high,” said Pawel Puchalski, analyst at a Warsaw-based broker DM BZ WBK.

Earlier on Wednesday, Poland’s top utility PGE said electricity consumption in Central and Eastern Europe’s largest economy fell by 1.1 percent year-on-year.

At the end of 2011 Bogdanka launched extraction from its Stefanow deposit, which is set to help the group increase coal output to around 8 million tonnes this year and 11.5 million tonnes in 2014 from just under 6 million in 2011.

Bogdanka said coal extraction in the first six months of 2012 rose 65 percent year on year to 4.2 million tonnes, while its sales rose 46 percent to 3.9 million tonnes.

The group reported a near three-fold increase in its second-quarter net earnings to 74 million zlotys ($23 million) on higher coal output. Analysts polled by Reuters expected the miner to post a profit of 80 million zlotys. ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko and Agnieszka Barteczko; editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Keiron Henderson)

