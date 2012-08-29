Bogdanka Q2 net nearly triples, but below expectations

WARSAW, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Polish coal miner Bogdanka reported a near three-fold increase in its second-quarter net earnings to 74 million zlotys ($23 million) on Wednesday on higher coal output.

Analysts polled by Reuters expected the miner to post a profit of 80 million zlotys.

At the end of 2011 Bogdanka launched extraction from a new deposit Stefanow, which is to help the group increase coal output to around 8 million tonnes this year from a little less than 6 million in 2011. ($1 = 3.2744 Polish zlotys) (Reporting by Maciej Onoszko; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)