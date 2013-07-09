FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy says government on track to meet deficit goal
July 9, 2013

Bank of Italy says government on track to meet deficit goal

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, July 9 (Reuters) - Italy’s public accounts appear to be on track with the government’s goal of keeping its deficit just under the European Union ceiling this year, a Bank of Italy official said on Tuesday in testimony to parliament.

Italy’s numbers so far this year indicate that the budget shortfall, when calculated according to EU guidelines, is slightly less than it was last year, said Andrea Brandolini, a member of the central bank’s research department.

The data for the first half of the year “appear coherent”, he said with the government’s aim of lowering the deficit to 2.9 percent of gross domestic product, compared with 3.0 percent last year. The EU’s ceiling is 3 percent of GDP.

