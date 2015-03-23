FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
State could help create market for banks' bad loans-BOI
March 23, 2015 / 9:12 AM / 2 years ago

State could help create market for banks' bad loans-BOI

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, March 23 (Reuters) - State intervention could help develop a secondary market for bad loans and that in turn could free up bank capital for businesses, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Monday.

Italian banks are saddled with 186 billion euros of loans that are unlikely to ever be repaid.

“A direct intervention by the state that, while respecting European competition rules, favoured the development of a secondary market in these activities, could contribute to freeing up resources which could benefit companies first of all,” Visco said in a speech.

Plans to create a state-backed vehicle to help lenders offload their bad loans are stalling because of European rules on state aid.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

