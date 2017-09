Sept 1 (Reuters) - Boiron SA :

* On Friday Boiron reported H1 net income - group share down 22.6 pct at 19.9 million euros versus 25.7 million euros in H1 2013

* Boiron reported H1 sales down 5.1 pct at 261.6 million euros versus 275.8 million euros in H1 2013

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: