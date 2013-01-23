FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Wood products maker Boise Cascade expects to raise $200 mln in IPO
January 23, 2013 / 1:15 PM / 5 years ago

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

* To sell 11.8 mln shrs at between $16 and $18 each

* Market valuation to be more than $700 mln at top end of range

* To list on NYSE under symbol ‘BCC’

* IPO to price on Feb 5 - underwriters

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Plywood and lumber maker Boise Cascade said it plans to sell 11.8 million shares for between $16 and $18 each in an initial public offering.

The company, which is backed by private equity firm Madison Dearborn, will look to tap investor appetite amid an upturn in the U.S. housing market.

It has more than 4,500 customers and expects to earn $39 million to $43 million on revenue of $2.18 to $2.20 billion in 2012, according to a regulatory filing. ()

Boise Cascade, whose products are used in new residential construction and remodeling projects, will have a market valuation of more than $700 million at the top end of the price range.

U.S. office supplies chain OfficeMax Inc has a 20 percent stake in the Boise, Idaho-based company. Madison will continue to own a majority stake Boise Cascade after the IPO.

BofA Merrill Lynch and Goldman Sachs are lead underwriters on the IPO. Deutsche Bank, J.P. Morgan, Wells Fargo Securities, D.A. Davidson, Moelis & Company and Piper Jaffray are also underwriting the offering.

The company plans to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “BCC.”

Boise Cascade’s IPO is expected to price on Tuesday, Feb. 5, underwriters said.

Shares of OfficeMax, which rose nearly 30 percent when Boise filed for its IPO in November, closed at $11.14 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
